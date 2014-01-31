American House Lift Joins Local Chambers
Amy (Hargis) DeConcini of Edwardsville and Lisa Ferguson of Maryville, co-owners of American House Lift, Inc. recently joined the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marie Chamber and the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce. Ms. DeConcini and Ms. Ferguson officially incorporated in August of 2013.
American House Lift offers a variety of residential and commercial services including cleaning, organizing, remodeling, custom renovations and rental properties.
