Amy (Hargis) DeConcini of Edwardsville and Lisa Ferguson of Maryville, co-owners of American House Lift, Inc. recently joined the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marie Chamber and the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce. Ms. DeConcini and Ms. Ferguson officially incorporated in August of 2013.

American House Lift offers a variety of residential and commercial services including cleaning, organizing, remodeling, custom renovations and rental properties.

