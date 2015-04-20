The only thing that could possibly add to the backdrop for this story is it to be July 4th not April 21st, but all the red, white, and blue of the American dream becomes a reality on Tuesday when Mitch Harris suits up for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-hander gets the call up from Memphis with Peter Bourjos taking paternity leave to be with his wife for the arrival of their new son, Max.

Harris, who was drafted by St. Louis in 2008, graduated from the United States Naval Academy and then the lieutenant served active duty for five years–which included deployments in the Middle East, Russia, and he even chased drug runners in Central America.

After needing time to physically get back into pitching shape last year in Springfield (AA), Harris finished the season with Memphis (AAA). He made a strong impression this Spring Training and continued to pitch well in Memphis where he has two saves in four appearances with the Redbirds and has allowed one earned run and three hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Harris will become the first Naval graduate to pitch in the big leagues since 1921, when Nemo Gaines pitched for the Washington Senators.