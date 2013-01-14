EDWARDSVILLE – Free Diabetes Education Program, providing lifesaving information and complementary lunch, hosted by the American Diabetes Association and made possible by the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUe) – School of Pharmacy. The FREE Diabetes Education Program, held at the Morris University Center –on the SIUe Campus, is scheduled for Saturday, January 26th, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program features topics related to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings, speak 1-on-1 with Health Care Professionals, and enjoy a complimentary lunch. Advance registration is recommended for screenings and lunch.

Over 25.6 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes. It is estimated that 1 in 12 people have diabetes, many do not yet know they have it. If current trends continue, by the year 2015 1 in 3 people will have diabetes. Education is instrumental in curbing the life threatening result of unmanaged diabetes. Through education, individuals who have been diagnoses are equipped with the tools necessary to potentially mitigate and prevent the complications associated with the disease, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, amputation, severe nerve damage, and premature death.

“In fifteen years of caring for patients with diabetes, I have learned that the only advocates who can really enact change are the patient themselves. We want to empower people to make the right choices in their own lives,” said Chris Lynch, Pharm.D., Chair – Madison County Community Leadership Board.

Speakers and topics offered at the program are: Anna Hufendick & Ami Vora –Test Your Knowledge; Chris Lynch– Insulin; Lakesha Butler- Steps to a Healthier Life; Kathy Gable- Battling the Diabetes Blues; Cindy Hartman- Dietary Health; and Julio Leey –Diabetes & Obesity

Vendors hosting information tables at the fair will include the American Diabetes Association, Alton Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Memorial Hospital, Senior Services Plus, Sanofi- Aventis, Illinois Eye Surgeons, Fresenius Medical Services, Anderson Hospital, American Audiology, Healthcare Resource Network, & Omnipod.

This program is sponsored in part by SIUe School of Pharmacy and the SIUe Meridian Society.

To register for the program or more information, contact (888) 342-2383, ext. 6832 or CFloerchinger@diabetes.org. Day of event registration will be available.

