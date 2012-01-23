EDWARDSVILLE – Free Diabetes Education Program, providing lifesaving information and complementary lunch, hosted by the American Diabetes Association and made possible by the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUe) – School of Pharmacy. The FREE Diabetes Education Program, held at the Morris University Center –on the SIUe Campus, is scheduled for Saturday, January 28th, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program features topics related to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings, speak 1-on-1 with Health Care Professionals, and enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch. Advance registration is recommended for screenings and lunch.

One million adults and 9,000 children, in Missouri and Illinois have diabetes. Annually, there are 1 million new cases. In 2007, diabetes management cost the U.S. 174 billion dollars, up from 132 billion in 2002. Education is instrumental in curbing these rising costs. Through education, individuals are equipped with the tools necessary to avoid costly hospitalizations and can potentially mitigate and prevent the complications associated with the disease, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, amputation, severe nerve damage, and premature death.

“In fifteen years of caring for patients with diabetes, I have learned that the only advocates who can really enact change are the patient themselves. We want to empower people to make the right choices in their own lives,” said Chris Lynch, Pharm.D., Chair – Madison County Community Leadership Board.

Speakers and topics offered at the program are: Jaguri Patel & Kelly Struemph –Test Your Knowledge; Jerrica Ampuda – Smoking Cessation; Marina Wilhelm- Dietary Supplements; Miranda Wilhelm- Diabetic Neuropathy; Cindy Hartman- Dietary Health; and Kathi Thimsen & Zach Yoder-Happy Feet.

Vendors hosting information tables at the fair will include the American Diabetes Association, Alton Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Mederi Care Tenders, Memorial Hospital, Senior Services Plus, Crown Vision, Christian Hospital, Sanofi- Aventis, Edmistone Acupuncture and Chiropractic, Ferensius Medical Center, Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, SIUe School of Dental Medicine, Sanford Brown College- Collinsville. This program is sponsored in part by SIUe School of Pharmacy and SIUe student activity fees.

To register for the program or more information, contact (888) 342-2383, ext. 6821 or LMorisse@diabetes.org. Day of event registration will be available.

