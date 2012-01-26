(Roxana), Ill. – The local chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life is inviting the Riverbend community to join event participants this February for its annual kickoff event - complete with free pancake breakfast and a chance to learn what Relay For Life is all about.

“Kickoff will be a great chance for us to share some cancer education with the larger community, educate them about the importance of Relay, tell them our stories, and give them a chance to share theirs,” said Tracy Driver, Riverbend event co-chair. “Almost everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer and Relay gives us a chance to come together and raise money for an important common cause.”

The kickoff event will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Rox-Arena, 2 Park Drive, Roxana. Friends, neighbors, cancer survivors, caregivers and community members interested in learning more are encouraged to attend for a chance to win prizes and to learn how to get involved with the exciting activities planned for the main Relay event, to be held June 8-9 at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A sweets auction will be held after breakfast to benefit the local Relay event, so attendees should bring a “sweet” or baked good if they want to contribute to the cause.

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives faster by helping people stay well, helping people get well, finding cures and fighting back. Relay For Life is an overnight event where teams of local businesses, schools, churches, community groups and families build awareness and raise funds - prior to and at the event - to fight cancer. While the main objective of Relay For Life is to raise money for cancer research and cancer patients, the event helps spread cancer awareness, celebrate the lives of survivors, remember those who lost their lives to cancer and unite a community in the fight against cancer.

Volunteers are still needed to organize and recruit teams, secure community support, coordinate logistics, obtain refreshments and prizes, assist with publicity and plan entertainment activities for this exciting and energizing event.

For more information on the Relay For Life kick-off celebration, or getting involved with the event, contact Driver at thedrivers08@yahoo.com or contact the American Cancer Society at (618) 288-2320 opt #3. Teams may register online anytime at relayforlife.org/riverbendil.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with nearly a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force with more than 100,000 volunteers in Illinois and millions elsewhere, we fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. As a result, more than 11 million people in America who have had cancer, and countless more who have avoided it, will be celebrating birthdays this year. To learn more or get help, call us any time at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

