MARYVILLE– The annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Colors of Cancer Metro East fundraising campaign raised an amazing $29,657 throughout the month of April.

Each fundraising candidate chose a cancer type and color to represent throughout the campaign. In addition to raising funds, candidates also raised awareness through education about cancer prevention and detection, as well as the programs and services offered by the American Cancer Society.

Each year, the leaderboard campaign is championed by the ACS Metro East Regional Leadership Board. With their encouragement, the Metro East community came together this year to support all candidates and make a difference in the fight against cancer.

This year’s campaign was sponsored locally by Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, Busey Bank, CarMax, and Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical Services.

Congratulations to first place candidate Martha Morse with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, who raised $5,222 and supported pink for breast cancer. Second-place candidate Joyce Bergen raised $5,000, also supporting pink for breast cancer. Third-place candidate Karen Attwood with Midland States Bank raised $3,679 while supporting orange for leukemia. The following candidates each met their $1,500 fundraising goal: Monica Bristow with the State of Illinois raised $2,575 while supporting both periwinkle for esophageal cancer and teal for ovarian cancer; Mark & Lisa Luer raised $2,499 in support of gold for pediatric cancer; JJ Mueller with Busey Bank raised $2,483 in support of orange for kidney cancer; Trish Holmes with the RiverBend Growth Association raised $2,061 while supporting white for lung cancer; Rusty Ingram with Alton Memorial Hospital raised $1,500 in support of white for lung cancer.

We are still accepting donations through the end of the year. You can visit us online at www.main.acsevents.org/cocmetroeastil to make a donation to the candidate of your choice. You can also stay up to date on the campaign by following the American Cancer Society Colors of Cancer page on Facebook.

For more information on how to be a candidate for 2022, contact ACS Senior Development Manager Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-7112.

The American Cancer Society is working every day to advance research, deliver lifesaving programs and services, and ensure continued public discussion about the important issues in cancer. ACS has contributed to great progress in the fight against cancer. The work of ACS has helped lead to a 31% decline in the US cancer death rate from 1991 to 2018, resulting in 3.2 million fewer deaths during that time. With your help, the American Cancer Society can continue its mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Call us anytime at 1-800-227-2345 or visit us online at www.cancer.org

