MARYVILLE – The annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Colors of Cancer Metro East fundraising campaign kicked off this month. The leaderboard campaign is championed by the ACS Metro East Regional Leadership Board. This fundraising endeavor asks the community to come together to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives.

Candidates help make a positive impact on our community through their efforts. Each candidate chooses a cancer type and color to represent during the campaign. In addition to raising awareness, candidates are asked to fundraise to support the mission of the American Cancer Society. Colors of Cancer candidates accept a fundraising challenge and will be competing to be the top fundraiser among their peers by the end of the campaign. Fundraising has already begun and will continue through April 30th.

This year’s campaign was sponsored locally by Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, Busey Bank, CarMax, and Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical Services.

If you are interested in signing up as a candidate or donating to a candidate’s campaign, visit us online at www.main.acsevents.org/cocmetroeastil You can also stay up to date on the campaign by following the American Cancer Society Colors of Cancer page on Facebook.

For more information, contact ACS Senior Development Manager Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-7112.

The American Cancer Society is working every day to advance research, deliver lifesaving programs and services, and ensure continued public discussion about the important issues in cancer. ACS has contributed to great progress in the fight against cancer. The work of ACS has helped lead to a 31% decline in the US cancer death rate from 1991 to 2018, resulting in 3.2 million fewer deaths during that time. With your help, the American Cancer Society can continue its mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Call us anytime at 1-800-227-2345 or visit us online at www.cancer.org

