WOOD RIVER - Residents and businesses across several towns in Illinois, including Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, East Alton, Alton, and Godfrey, have reported an odor throughout the area.

The smell, which many have compared to gas, has resulted in numerous reports to Ameren Gas.

As a precautionary measure, the Wood River Walmart was evacuated. However, after a thorough inspection, it was determined that there was no gas leak at the store, and shoppers and employees were allowed to return shortly thereafter.

Ameren is aware of the widespread reports and is actively investigating the source of the odor.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said Wednesday afternoon that his firefighters are still searching to find answers about the odor.

He said the odor came from the west side of Wood River initially.

"It had just a heavy pungent natural gas odor," he said. "We had a number of 911 calls and we are still in the midst of the investigation. The odor has dissipated off from the city and doesn't appear right now to be a hazard to the community. We are trying to locate the source."

According to the Village of East Alton Facebook page, the odor may be originating from either a nearby refinery or a landfill, though this has not yet been confirmed.

