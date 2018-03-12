GRANITE CITY - Ameren Illinois and Madison County Community Development (MCCD) are hosting a customer assistance event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until grant funds run out) on Wednesday, March 14, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall in Granite City. Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall is located at 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

Ameren Illinois said the event also includes energy efficiency demos, tips, and giveaways. One-time grants of up to $150 available to income-eligible customers. Funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Energy efficiency advisors from Ameren Illinois will also be on hand to provide demonstrations on ways customers can reduce their energy usage and save on their monthly bills. Each attendee will receive a free kit containing energy-saving products.

Customers seeking an energy assistance grant must bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of 30-day income.

