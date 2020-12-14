HARTFORD - Ameren Illinois linemen worked over the weekend on a new 345,000-volt transmission line being built on Illinois Route 3, just south of Hartford.

Ameren Illinois moved workers and equipment from one tower to another by helicopter with a process called "Long Lining."

The project is part of a enormous Reliability Project that goes south of East St. Louis. Those driving by on Illinois Route 3 noticed the workers, equipment and helicopter in the air on the project over the weekend.

Reliability projects are system-wide upgrades to transmission and distribution equipment vital to address the increasing demand placed to meet customer needs.

(Photos contributed by Joe Rister)

