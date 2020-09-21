COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is partnering with Madison County communities to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.

Ameren Illinois is replacing nearly 1,900 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs to help communities save energy. Replacement starts in Wood River, Sept. 22 and should be completed throughout the county by mid-October, weather permitting. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of IBEW trained electrical workers.

Following is the number of LEDs to be installed in each community:

Alton – 100

Edwardsville – 300

Glen Carbon – 300

Wood River – 300

Granite City – 300

Collinsville – 300

Venice – 67

Madison – 100

Fairmont City – 100

"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said Kim Voypick, director of Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide these communities in Madison County with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."

LED streetlight benefits include:

Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy

Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology

Reduces maintenance and operational costs

Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions

Improves nighttime visibility

Produces a cool white light similar to moonlight

Ameren Illinois will be replacing streetlights throughout its service territory. By the end of this year, Ameren Illinois will have replaced 50,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

