COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is partnering with the City of Bethalto to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.

Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 250 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs in Bethalto to help the City save energy. Replacement is underway and should be completed by July 27, weather permitting. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of IBEW-trained electrical workers.

"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said Kim Voypick, director of Western Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide the City with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."

LED streetlight benefits include:

Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy

Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology

Reduces maintenance and operational costs

Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions

Improves nighttime visibility

Produces a cool white light similar to moonlight

Ameren Illinois began replacing all company-owned streetlights in 2017 with LED technology. (This does not include decorative lights). Since 2017, the company has replaced more than 140,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois. The company plans to replace approximately 305,000 of the old technology with new LED streetlights by 2027.

