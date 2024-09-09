Lenny Singh, president of Ameren Illinois, accepted an award on behalf of Ameren Illinois from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Friday night at the LeClaire Room in Edwardsville.

CUTLINE:



EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honored longtime supporter Ameren Illinois with the Distinguished Community Leader Award during the organization’s 2024 United We Lead Gala.

The event, held at The Leclaire Room in Edwardsville, is the nonprofit’s premier event to raise funds and celebrate the powerful impact that Girl Scouts have on communities across its 40-county jurisdiction.

Ameren Illinois, with an area office in Collinsville, has supported Girl Scouting generously for more than 16 years. Not only has the company donated funds, but its team has also helped deliver programming, support membership, provide mentorship, share their talent in board positions, and so much more.

Currently, D-Lori Newsome-Pitts, Senior Manager of Philanthropy & Community Relations at Ameren Illinois, serves as a member of GSofSI’s Board of Directors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ameren has been a pillar of our support and has always been there for Girl Scouts through thick and thin,” said CEO Loretta Graham. “Their love, encouragement, and unwavering belief in our organization help make us who we are today."

Leonard Singh, Ameren Illinois’ Chairman & President received the award and delivered a speech.

"Ameren is proud to support the Girl Scout organization as they build our future female leaders," he said.

Singh described how Ameren Illinois is excited by the prospect of new ideas that the next generation of innovators will bring to the future of energy. He noted that both Girl Scouts and Ameren Illinois have emphasized the importance of investing in STEM programs to build stronger communities.

Singh and Graham both emphasized their organizations' continued commitment to building an even brighter future for Southern Illinois and for the world.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Ameren Illinois as a donor and I look forward to the day when our girls can follow the example you’ve set in helping our communities become better,” concluded Graham.

More like this: