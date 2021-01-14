JERSEY/GREENE - A piece of equipment inside a Jerseyville substation malfunctioned at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, causing a power outage for 3,600 Jerseyville, Carrollton, and some neighboring area customers. However, by 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Ameren Illinois workers had the equipment repaired.

Ameren Illinois Spokesperson Brian Bretsch said once the company noticed the substation started to malfunction, “we sent a crew there right away. They were able to get the malfunction repaired quickly.”

If the repair had not been so rapid, Bretsch said Ameren Illinois would have rerouted the customers while the repair was done, but that wasn't necessary Thursday. Bretsch explained that improved technology in recent years has been a huge plus for Ameren Illinois.

“We have so many positive things in place now at the substations,” Bretsch said. “The technology we have added and the ability to reroute to the different sensors while we do repairs has helped in terms of our reliability. Our outage time has been reduced by 20 percent with the improved technology.”

