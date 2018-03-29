EDWARDSVILLE - Ameren Illinois was busy at work Wednesday near Wanda Road where the Illinois Department of Transportation is preparing to do bridge work. Ameren Illinois was there to move natural gas lines.

The gas has been turned off in that area near where the work is occurring, but not with any nearby customers, Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said.

“The Ameren Illinois workers are moving the pipeline and expect to have it completed tomorrow (Thursday),” Bretsch said.

