JERSEYVILLE — Attendees of the Jersey County Fair, set to run from July 7-14, 2024, might notice a subtle yet significant change this year. The overhead power lines and poles that once crisscrossed the fairgrounds have been removed, a move aimed at enhancing public safety.

"When we were approached by the Jersey County Fair Board to help ensure the safety of the public around power lines at the fairgrounds, we partnered on a solution: retire overhead power lines near carnival rides and common areas and place the service underground," said Langston Rose, regional director of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois. "Safety is paramount at Ameren Illinois and placing electric service underground was the right thing to do here."

Ameren Illinois has been progressively installing new electric residential and non-residential services underground since 2019. Currently, about 7,500 miles, or 16 percent, of the company's distribution circuit miles are underground.

"We hope everyone stays safe and enjoys the 2024 fair," Rose added.

