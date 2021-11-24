EAST ST. LOUIS – Ameren Illinois is continuing its long-standing partnership with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation with an $80,000 donation to support programs for at-risk youth in the East St. Louis area.

The JJK Foundation serves approximately 180 students in Pre-K through 12th grade throughout the year. From after-school programs that offer reading specialists and STEM activities, to athletic programs that help children build on team camaraderie and leadership skills, these programs have been a bright light in what has been a difficult year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, our drive to help children in our community has grown even stronger,” Jackie Joyner-Kersee said. “Our programs are about improving the lives of families and giving these kids a support system they may not have at home. This generous donation from Ameren Illinois allows us to continue to provide the tools and guidance our youth need in order to become successful now and in the future.”

Ameren Illinois has been a partner of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation since 2013, donating more than $450,000 through its Ameren Cares program.

“Especially during the pandemic, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center has been a stabilizing influence for area children and families," said Richard Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. "We're proud to help empower this pillar of East St. Louis and continue to build a foundation for success."

