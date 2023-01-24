COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois customers in Madison County will be the beneficiaries of a $39 million investment the company is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure.

Beginning in mid-April, approximately 90 contractors, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, will start construction to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of natural gas transmission pipeline in Madison County. Crews are upgrading the 1950s-era pipeline with modern 12-inch steel pipeline parallel to Illinois Route 162 from Nameoki Road in Granite City east to Interstate 255. Once the pipeline is completed and in-service by early September, it will strengthen the integrity and reliability of the company's natural gas system and support economic development for all of Madison County.

"We have made significant progress in the last several years strengthening the integrity and reducing the emissions of our natural gas infrastructure across our Ameren Illinois service territory," said Eric Kozak, vice president of Natural Gas Operations and Distribution, Ameren Illinois. "As we look to the future, we are building a robust energy delivery system that meets the needs of our customers in Madison County and throughout our service territory."

Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving in and around Route 162 to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees in the work zone.

"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," said Karen Boulanger, director of Safety, Ameren Illinois. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers and contractors want to return home safely at the end of the day."

Under Ameren Illinois' natural gas modernization program, the company has replaced more than 400 miles of mechanically coupled steel pipeline, 150 miles of vintage high pressure steel pipes, and more than 70 natural gas regulator stations over the seven years.

Along with implementation of new technology to monitor and adjust pipeline pressurization, these projects have delivered increased safety and reliability, supported downstate growth, and created hundreds of jobs in central and southern Illinois.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

