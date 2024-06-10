

FAIRMONT CITY — Residents of Fairmont City can expect improved electric service reliability following the installation of new, larger power poles by JF Electric, a contractor for Ameren Illinois.

The infrastructure enhancements, aimed at bolstering the resiliency of the power grid, come at a time when increasingly volatile weather patterns are putting more strain on aging electrical systems.

The upgrades were recently completed, with JF Electric crews working diligently to replace outdated equipment with the latest technologies. Ameren Illinois said the new installations are designed to make the power grid better able to withstand and recover rapidly from major disruptions, ensuring that the lights stay on for its customers even during severe weather events.

"Resiliency means making the power grid better able to withstand and recover rapidly from major power disruptions," said Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois. "With today's increasingly volatile weather patterns, it is more important than ever that we proactively replace aging equipment, install the latest technologies, and develop more intelligent and redundant systems."

The initiative underscores Ameren Illinois' commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable electric service for its customers. By investing in these critical infrastructure improvements, the utility company aims to mitigate the risks associated with power outages and enhance the overall reliability of its service.

Photos provided by Brian Bretsch, a representative from Ameren Illinois, depict JF Electric crews in the midst of the upgrade process, showcasing the significant effort involved in replacing the power poles.

These enhancements are part of a broader strategy by Ameren Illinois to modernize its electric grid, ensuring that it can meet the demands of contemporary energy usage while being prepared for future challenges.



