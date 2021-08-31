ST. LOUIS – Ameren released information today that 300 personnel from Ameren Illinois, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Transmission are departing to assist in the Hurricane Ida power and damage repair situation in Louisiana.

The company's personnel and contractors, including lineworkers, fleet, logistics and safety, will assist crews from Entergy. Ameren personnel will deploy from operating centers in Illinois and Missouri throughout the week.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this devastating hurricane. We will help these communities recover from this storm’s stunning damage as soon as possible," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "Ameren customers in Illinois and Missouri have benefited many times from mutual assistance following severe storms and know firsthand how this type of support can make a real difference in recovery efforts.”

Ameren crews are planning a two-week deployment to assist in the restoration efforts.

Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry's mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute. When called upon, a company will send either company employees, contractors or both, along with specialized equipment to help with the restoration efforts of a fellow company. In essence, it allows a utility hit by a major or catastrophic event to expand its workforce by borrowing field personnel from other companies in unaffected areas. Following some large storms here, Ameren has called upon other utilities for assistance and has a history of helping other utilities, providing support with catastrophic events such as Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Just as they do when working in Illinois and Missouri service territories, Ameren response personnel and crews are taking extra precautions to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Preventive actions such as social distancing and use of masks, protective eyewear and gloves, are being followed. Safety is one of Ameren's core values.

