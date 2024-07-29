JERSEYVILLE – Amelia Strebel, a standout shot put and discus thrower for Jersey Community High School, has been named Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month. The recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with her dedication both on and off the field.

Amelia, who is also an exemplary student and a team leader for the Panthers, had an impressive end to her season. She secured first place in the shot put at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet with a toss of 31 feet, 5.5 inches. Her performance at the sectional meet earned her a ninth-place finish with a throw of 30-4.5. In discus, Amelia achieved a season-best throw of 90-0.75.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Her head girls track coach and father, Kevin Strebel, expressed his pride in Amelia's achievements.

"I thought she culminated the season with an excellent capper winning the conference in the shot put," he said. "I am very proud of her efforts on the team. She is one of several athletes on the team that had some instances where their hard work paid off by the end of the season."

Amelia's accomplishments reflect her commitment and perseverance, qualities that have made her a valuable member of the Jersey Community High School track team. As she continues to excel, both academically and athletically, her future looks bright.

More like this: