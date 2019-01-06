EDWAREDSVILLE - Those going to the AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 at 6633 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, now have an option of Dolby Cinema.

Recently, the Edwardsville location became one of the 175 sites opened on a global basis.

Frank Bryant Sr., a vice president with the cinema company, said he is excited about the opportunity to be in Edwardsville.

“We are going to try to be everywhere,” Bryant said. “We started in the larger markets. I think the concept is resonating with consumers and filmmakers. Our offerings make beautiful images.”

“Mary Poppins Returns” is one of Dolby Cinema’s biggest releases as 2018 came to the end.

Dolby Cinema is made up with an impressive auditory, spectacular imaging and speaker system. The Dolby Vision Projection system has incredible color contrast and brightness, Bryant said. Bryant said seats are angled in a way that any seat in the house is a good view.

Bryant encouraged residents to come and enjoy the new Dolby Cinema option in Edwardsville. With many strong movie releases coming, it appears Dolby Cinema will be headed to locations throughout the country and the world.

Guests can expect:

Spectacular imaging — With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with greater brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail, unlike other movie theaters.

Immersive Audio — With Dolby Atmos, guests are transported inside the story with a sound that flows all around them, including overhead. The sound in the cinema envelopes viewers, making the story their reality.

Reservable Recliner Seating — Moviegoers enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, innovative recliners that pulsate with the action.

“We are very excited to invite Edwardsville movie lovers to experience Dolby Cinema,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby. “With incredible contrast, vivid color, and immersive audio, Dolby Cinema at AMC transports you into the story exactly as the filmmaker intended.”

“Dolby Cinema at AMC is a completely captivating movie-watching experience that guests will not only enjoy but seek out again and again,” said John McDonald, Executive Vice President, US Operations, AMC.

Audiences at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 can enjoy their favorite beer, wine, and cocktails before and during the movie at MacGuffins Bar, a fully stocked cocktail bar located inside the theatre.

