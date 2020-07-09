MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – An Amber Alert was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a vehicle in McDonald County, Mo., for a missing vehicle in the southwest part of the state. The alert was for a missing 8-year-old and 4-year-old from Southwest City, Mo., identified as Genesis Padron and Samuel Padron.

The two were reported last seen by 35-year-old Hilda Melendez, who is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair.

Law enforcement added that Melendez is a non-custodial parent. She allegedly took them from their home and assaulted a person.

Melendez could be driving a red Ford Flex with license plate ID: RA1J1L. Police said Melendez's mother, Betty, may also be traveling with her.

Law enforcement added that the children could be in danger.



The AMBER Alert™ Program is a voluntary partnership between law-enforcement agencies, broadcasters, transportation agencies, and the wireless industry, to activate an urgent bulletin in the most serious child-abduction cases. The goal of an AMBER Alert is to instantly galvanize the entire community to assist in the search for and the safe recovery of the child.

