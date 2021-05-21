FAIRFIELD - An Amber Alert was issued in attempting to locate 9-year-old Alli Matthews of rural Fairfield, Illinois Friday night. Law enforcement issued an update after the release of the alert the girl has been found safe and sound.



Alli was taken by Teresa A. Hill (Milner) and is believed to be in a 2012 turquoise Ford Focus with Indiana license plate 290RVI. Unknown direction of travel.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you or someone you know happens to see either of these individuals or a vehicle matching this description please contact your local law enforcement agency or 911 immediately.