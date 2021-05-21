UPDATE: Girl Found Safe and Sound: Amber Alert Issued For Missing 9-Year-Old
FAIRFIELD - An Amber Alert was issued in attempting to locate 9-year-old Alli Matthews of rural Fairfield, Illinois Friday night. Law enforcement issued an update after the release of the alert the girl has been found safe and sound.
Alli was taken by Teresa A. Hill (Milner) and is believed to be in a 2012 turquoise Ford Focus with Indiana license plate 290RVI. Unknown direction of travel.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
If you or someone you know happens to see either of these individuals or a vehicle matching this description please contact your local law enforcement agency or 911 immediately.