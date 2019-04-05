ST. CHARLES – Phones across the area made the distinctive alarm to make everyone aware of an Amber Alert just across the river in St. Charles.

Such alerts are used to help authorities seek children who may be in danger. In this case, the father of two children from St. Charles was accused of taking his two children after allegedly raping their mother. Fernando Marez-Casseas, 24, was accused of arriving at the residence of the mother of his children around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Santa Monica, a release from the St. Charles City Police Department stated. While in the residence to visit with the children, Marez-Casseas was accused of raping the mother and leaving with the children at 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim told them Marez-Casseas threatened to kill their son if police were contacted.

He was reported to have left in a tan SUV with a Missouri license plate with the partial number “E15.” The children are three-year-old Fernando Marez and one-year-old Alexia Marez.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marez-Casseas or has seen the SUV in question is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3309.

