CHARLESTON MISSOURI – An Amber Alert has been activated for a 15-year-old girl taken from a bus stop in Charleston, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert after Kenniyah McCain was reportedly taken from a bus stop at South Sixth Street and Commercial Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Charleston.

Troopers said two black men in dark-colored clothing driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban took McCain, who was wearing blue pajama bottoms and an unknown shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is urged to call the police at 911 or 573-683-3737.

