Couples names: Amber & Jason Craig

City: Bethalto

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: March 18, 2020

Date married: April 9, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We always tell each other the truth and we love enjoying the outdoors 4 wheeling and camping with our children.

Share a memory you have made together: We took a family trip to Florida last summer. It was all our first time to the beach and to see the ocean.