Amber & Jason Craig's Love Story
February 8, 2023 10:05 AM
Couples names: Amber & Jason Craig
City: Bethalto
Date met or started dating: March 18, 2020
Date married: April 9, 2022
What makes your relationship special? We always tell each other the truth and we love enjoying the outdoors 4 wheeling and camping with our children.
Share a memory you have made together: We took a family trip to Florida last summer. It was all our first time to the beach and to see the ocean.