



ALTON - Alyssa Powell, a transfer student from Triad to Marquette Catholic, signed a letter of intent to play for McKendree University in Lebanon for the 2022-23 season in an announcement made by the Marquette athletic department on Wednesday.

Powell, the daughter of Otis Powell of Collinsville and Jane Millsap of Troy, decided to stay home and play for the Bearcats and head coach Kari Kerkhoff due to the closeness of the team and its players and coaches.

"I chose McKendree because it is a local university with a majority of its population being student-athletes," Powell said. "The coaches and the girls on the team were absolutely amazing and made me feel right at home."

Powell, who plans on majoring in biology and minoring in forensic science, averaged 11.2 points and five rebounds-per-game last season for Triad, while having 16 assists, 37 steals and 11 blocked shots. She was named All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team all three years for the Knights, and also all-area. She was inducted into Marquette's chapter of the National Honor Society recently.

Powell has transitioned very well into the Marquette campus, and has made many friends along the way in her time.

"Because I was a transfer student, I thought the transition would be difficult," Powell said. "However, everyone at Marquette was very welcoming and I have made so many friends along the way."

Powell has been active in both the NHS chapter and also in breast cancer awareness at the school.

