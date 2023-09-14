PIASA - When Alyssa Kasten isn’t at Southwestern High School, chances are you can find her out and about; by her own admission, she’s “busy at all times outside of school hours.”

“I take a lot of pride in my community, and volunteer on a regular basis,” Kasten said. “I have assisted in the planning of every school dance, pep rally, and other fun activities.”

For her stellar academic performance and accomplishments outside of school, Alyssa Kasten is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

As president of the Student Government, Kasten is heavily involved in most school events. That school spirit extends to the football field and basketball court, where Kasten has been cheerleading for four years.

In between Student Government and National Honor Society meetings, Kasten volunteers in her hometown of Brighton. She spends every Thursday at the Brighton Farmers Market, serving food and helping where she’s needed. Her summers are especially busy because she also travels to Chesterfield, MO., on Tuesdays to provide face-painting at their Summer Concert Series.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

The weekends can be a bit hectic, as Kasten works as a host, expo and carry-out worker at Bakers and Hale on Saturdays and Sundays. But when she’s free, she loves to spend time with family and friends, go shopping and craft.

Her crafting abilities came in handy recently when Southwestern purchased an embroidery machine. The machine was complicated to use, but Kasten decided she’d be the one to figure it out.

“We have a productions class at my high school that creates all of the athletic banners and academic posters around the school,” she explained. “Over the summer we got a brand new embroidery machine. With many tutorials and instructions, I was able to figure out how to work the machine and start embroidering stuff for the school!”

Kasten taught herself how to use the machine in her free time so that she can create more materials for Southwestern and teach others to do the same. This determination will prove to be a valuable skill after she graduates in May and starts attending Missouri State University. She hopes to receive her doctorate in forensic psychology.

Congratulations to Alyssa for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

More like this: