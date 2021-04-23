BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Aly Goff, the new SIUE record holder in the women's outdoor 5,000, was named the Ohio Valley Conference Athlete of the Week.

Goff's time of 17 minutes, 5.22 seconds at the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, is the second fastest in the OVC this season at 5,000 meters. She broke the school record set by Kayla Brown in 2010 (17:05.42).

Goff, a redshirt senior, also placed sixth in the 1,500 (4:35.94). It was her fourth consecutive meet of setting a personal best at the distance.

She shared the weekly honor from the OVC with Southeast Missouri's Carli Knott.

SIUE is back in action Saturday when the Cougars travel back to Terre Haute for the Sycamore Invitational.