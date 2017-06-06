EDWARDSVILLE – Aly Gabriel has already become a top high school level singer, but she is now ready to take the next step to college and move toward a career in Christian music.

On the weekend of May 20-21, Gabriel, a 2017 Edwardsville High School graduate, won the state championship for voice at the Missouri Federation of Music Clubs competition. The competition was held at Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo. Gabriel also took first place in the competition her sophomore year, but was required to take off her junior year.

Gabriel plans to attend Millikin University in the fall and will major in commercial music.

Aly said she feels it is a blessing she is able to take part in singing competitions and now perform with Metro Community Church’s worship team at main services. She is also an avid listener of 99.1 JOY FM in St. Louis, a popular Christian worship station. One of Aly’s inspirations is Christian music star Lauren Daigle, with hits such as “How Can It Be,” and “Trust In You.” Daigle has won several acclaimed awards.

“My goal is to be a Christian singer,” Aly said. “My dream would be to be Lauren Daigle. I admire her a lot and if I could be like anybody it would be her.”

Gabriel has also worked closely with Edwardsville High School choir director Emily Ottwein.

“She is an amazingly talented and charming young lady,” Ottwein said. “She is intelligent, has really good character, is a good student and very committed to singing.

“She is committed to this type of life. Millikin University has some great scholarships for vocal. It is so exciting and fun to just watch her to the next step, but it really sad to lose her at Edwardsville High School.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Music, faith and family are three of the biggest components in Aly’s existence today. Her mother, Vicky, and father, Gary, have been extremely supportive of her music endeavors and always been there for her competitions, church performances, lessons and practices.

“I never took music super seriously until halfway through high school,” Aly said. “I always considered it more of a hobby than softball or volleyball. I played select softball from the age of 9 and thought I would play in college, but as I matured I thought music was something that would last a lifetime.

“I realized I can help others through music. Sports are more independent. I love to help others and it has always been a passion. I made a decision to pursue music and I quit sports. So far, it has been a great choice.”

Aly said she hopes to make a lot of music connections at Millikin University and possible one day be a singer or music minister at a church in Nashville.

“I have thought about different things, maybe being a music manager behind the scenes, or even a music attorney or producer,” she said.

For years, Gabriel has studied with well-known vocal instructor Jennifer Harkey from Green Room Studios in St. Louis.

“I would say I have been taking lessons from Jennifer Harkey since I was seven years old,” Gabriel said. “I competed through the Missouri State Federation since I was in the younger ages with her. I took lessons for piano and voice with her.

"I would say what she has taught me most was the joy in music. She taught me the joy of performing deeper the meaning of what the music is all about and how it affects a person. She also helped me appreciate more other talents people have and to stay humble.”

More like this: