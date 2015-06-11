The Friends of the Wildey will present “Always … Patsy Cline” on the Wildey Stage on July 16 – 18 at 7:30 p.m. and July 19 at 2 p.m.. This live show is an encore performance staged by Diana Enloe as a special Wildey fundraising event and stars Debbie Maneke as Patsy Cline and Lee Cox as Louise Seger. The show also features Steve

Loucks as Music Director and leader of the Bodacious Bobcats Band. The show was first performed at the Alton Little Theater last fall where it sold out all performances.

"Always…Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical play, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and Walkin’ After Midnight…27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline."

Tickets for “Always … Patsy Cline” are just $25 and can be purchased online at www.WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750.

All proceeds will benefit the Wildey Theatre. The theater is located at 252 N. Main Street in Downtown dwardsville, Ill.

Always … Patsy Cline is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline. All rights reserved. The original cast album is available on MCA Records. Always … Patsy Cline was created by Ted Swindley and is based on a true story.

