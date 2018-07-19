ALTON - Alton Little Theater will stage a family-friendly Disney Concert at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater for one night only at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Alton Little Theater Marketing and Development Manager Lee Cox said Disney lovers of all ages will enjoy an evening of songs, dances, and storytelling under the stars and have a chance to dress up in costumes (optional) and join in on some of the musical numbers.

Tickets are available through Metrotix, the local Visitors Center and at the Alton Little Theater Box Office through July 27. ALT actors will also appear at Robert Wadlow’s Birthday Bash at the Amphitheater on July 27 and have tickets available for the Concert and The Princess Brunch taking place at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, Aug. 11.

"VIP, Reserved Seats and Lawn Seat are all available for the concert at very reasonable prices ( $30/$15/$10) and VIP Parking," Cox said. "'Meet & Greet' and comfortable seats are just a few of the 'perks' for attending this inaugural collaboration between the Amphitheater Commission and the oldest community theater in the State of Illinois now launching its 85th season."

Article continues after sponsor message

The brunch at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 11 will allow guests to receive a free Disney t-shirt, a free Princess Autograph book, up-close photo opportunities and a wonderful meal provided by My Just Desserts.

Then, Cox said young performers will have a chance to audition for a brief chorus of Frozen’s' ' Let IT GO' ( If they plan on attending the concert the following week). The cost of the brunch is $35 per person.

Fox said 50 tickets for the brunch are available online at www.altonlittletheater.org.

Tickets for the concert are available in person at the ALT Box office at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton - Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More like this:

Related Video: