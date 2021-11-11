ALTON – He was an architect, former Mayor, and Chief of the volunteer fire department. Now, Lucas Pfeiffenberger, born in 1834 to German immigrants, has a stretch of buildings from 601-613 East Broadway that he designed now called Lucas Row, named after him to honor his Alton legacy.

Lucas Row is a beautiful, historic, intact retail building that currently features shops at street level including the AltonWorks offices, LuciAnna’s Bakery, and now, Strangelovely pop-up store. The building will feature several second-floor residential living studio apartments and six ground-floor garden studio apartments, which will be available for lease in early 2023.

Designed by Pfeiffenburger (1834-1918) and built by Zephaniah B. Job (1817-1907) in the late 1800s, Lucas Row sits on one of the most distinct streets in downtown Alton. Pfeiffenburger’s designs are reflected throughout the Alton community in stately private homes, churches, commercial buildings, churches, schools, and hospitals.

“Alton has one of the finest collections of historic buildings by noted architects. AltonWorks plans to restore and repurpose these beautiful buildings so that more shops, restaurants, and businesses can open in Alton. We want our residents and visitors to enjoy exploring Broadway, the history of our city, and, of course, the unparalleled natural environment along the rivers,” noted Jayne Simmons, President of AltonWorks.”

AltonWorks began acquiring properties in 2018 in Alton with the goal of igniting a revitalization of downtown Alton. The AltonWorks portfolio consists of 25 properties primarily within the Jacoby Arts and Innovation District, Grand Entertainment District, and Broadway Maker’s District. Lucas Row sits at the heart of the Jacoby Arts and Innovation District. AltonWorks took a brief pause during the pandemic to focus on addressing the local food scarcity issues the pandemic created during the economic shutdown in early 2020. Since then, the organization remains dedicated to improving conditions for all residents and catalyzing a more vibrant, livable, and welcoming Alton. AltonWorks will be announcing new projects soon.

“It’s hopping,” says Kim Tanner, about why she just debuted her new pop-up Strangelovely boutique on Lucas Row in Alton. “There is so much activity in this area and so much to offer. I’m excited about this opportunity and offering beautiful, unique vintage items in such a gorgeous, historic building. I love the exposed brick, incredible woodwork, and the space is a perfect size. I hope people will check us out.”

Tanner moved from Chicago to the Godfrey area during the pandemic to simplify her life. She’s been in the vintage furniture and accessory business for more than 10 years. She bought a property in Godfrey last year that she uses for her Strangelovely furniture store and boutique. She opened the pop-up store at Lucas Row because she was inspired by the energy downtown.

The Strangelovely pop-up store will be open Wednesday through Saturday 12-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. until Christmas Eve. The boutique at 1020 West Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m. until Christmas Eve. After the holidays, the Godfrey shop will be open by special event or appointment only.

http://www.strangelovely.com

https://beallmansion.com/about/history/lucas-pfeiffenberger.php

