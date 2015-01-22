The Alton-Wood River Bar Association has elected new Officers for 2015. The newly elected Officers are: President – Michael J. Diaz; Vice President – Katie Bucher; Treasurer - Julia Tracy; Secretary – Brent Copple; and Past President – Patrick G. King.The Alton-Wood River Bar Association is a legal organization, comprised of attorneys, who serve citizens throughout Illinois specifically in the River Bend area. The bar association is committed to the growth and success of the local economy; safety and welfare of local citizens; safeguarding of the River Bend area as the best place to live, work, and raise a family; upholding the highest ethical standards of the legal profession; and preserving the rich tradition of the local legal community.  

For more information about the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, please call Michael Diaz at (618) 664-1872 and visit the website at: www.awrba.com

