The Alton-Wood River Bar Association has elected new Officers for 2014. The newly elected Officers are: President - Patrick G. King; Vice President - Michael J. Diaz; Treasurer - Julia Tracy; and Secretary - Katie Bucher.

The Alton-Wood River Bar Association is a legal organization, comprised of attorneys, who serve citizens throughout Illinois specifically in the River Bend area. The bar association is committed to the growth and success of the local economy; the safety of the local citizens; the safeguarding of the River Bend area as the best place to live, work, and raise a family; and upholding the highest ethical standards of the legal profession.

For more information about the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, please call Patrick King at (618) 462-8405 and visit the website at: http://www.awrba.com.

