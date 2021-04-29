ALTON - Alton resident Whitney Perry received a huge surprise when she was awarded a $4,000 Resiliency Scholarship to Western Governors University.

The scholarship is designed to assist students with the unforeseen financial struggles presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic and allow them to continue their course of study.

Perry, a lead medical screener at Aerotek, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Accounting Degree from WGU. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on March 16 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Patrick Devanney.

