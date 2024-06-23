ALTON — Downtown Alton was abuzz over the weekend with the Powerboat Championships and the Mississippi River Festival drawing large crowds on Saturday, June 22, 2024, and Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Mac’s, a popular local establishment, saw a significant influx of visitors, said Rob Lenhardt, one of the owners. The festivities kicked off with a pre-party on Friday night, June 21, 2024, which featured two Monster trucks and speedboats. Lenhardt said the pre-party attracted several attendees as planned, many of whom were families.

“The turnout on Saturday and Sunday attracted thousands to Downtown Alton and was comparable to the crowd on Kentucky Derby Day at Mac’s,” Lenhardt said. “This is the first year for these things and they are talking about growing the attendance by even 20 percent more in the future years. I think all of this was a success. The turnout for the Powerboat Championships and the MRF event were both great. It was a great weekend.”

The success of the weekend’s events has sparked discussions about future growth, with organizers considering increasing attendance by 20 percent in coming years, Lenhardt said.

