Alton's Unemployment Rate Improves, Edwardsville Is Lowest In Region At 2.7 Percent For October 2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Unemployment in the region showed solid overall declines in October 2021 compared to October 2020 in Illinois Department of Employment Security information released on Wednesday afternoon. Madison County stood at a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in October 2021 compared to 5.5 percent in October 2020. Jersey County rested at 3.3 percent compared to 4.9 percent a year ago, Calhoun was at 3.6 percent compared to 4.3 in October 2020, Greene County was at 3.5 percent compared to 4.6 percent in October 2020. Macoupin County also had a 3.5 percent rate in October compared to 4.5 percent a year ago. St. Clair County has a 4.9 percent rate compared to 6.9 percent a year ago. As far as cities, Alton's rate has improved to 5.8 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago in October. Edwardsville has an extraordinary rate of 2.7 percent compared to 4.1 percent a year ago. Granite City is at 4.9 percent from 7.2 percent in October 2020 and Collinsville is at 4.1 percent compared to 5.8 percent last year. East St. Louis has a 9.2 percent rate compared to 13.1 percent a year ago, a big 3.9 percent decline. The unemployment statewide rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in October for the seventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas. “The Illinois economy and job market has seen continued positive growth for more than half the year across all corners of the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “While we continue to wade through the pandemic recovery period, the Pritzker administration and IDES remain focused on providing more opportunities for people looking to reengage with the workforce.” Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.4%, +2,500), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division (+3.4%, +119,600) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.2%, +5,700). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade, Other Services and Government (eleven areas each); Manufacturing (nine areas); Mining and Construction, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eight areas each). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 metropolitan areas. The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division (-3.4 points to 5.4%), the Elgin Metro Division (-1.9 points to 4.5%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro Division (-1.9 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 of 102 counties and increased in one. Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates Metropolitan Area October 2021* October 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.7% 4.9% -1.2 Carbondale-Marion 4.2% 5.6% -1.4 Champaign-Urbana 3.6% 4.8% -1.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.4% 8.8% -3.4 Danville 5.1% 6.7% -1.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.9% 5.5% -1.6 Decatur 6.1% 7.9% -1.8 Elgin 4.5% 6.4% -1.9 Kankakee 5.0% 6.5% -1.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.8% 5.7% -1.9 Peoria 4.7% 6.3% -1.6 Rockford 7.1% 7.5% -0.4 Springfield 4.3% 6.1% -1.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.0% 5.7% -1.7 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 7.5% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2021 Metropolitan Area October October Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 89,100 89,000 100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,800 56,300 2,500 Champaign-Urbana MSA 120,300 117,300 3,000 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,639,400 3,519,800 119,600 Danville MSA 26,600 26,200 400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,200 176,500 5,700 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,100 1,400 Elgin Metro Division 248,200 241,500 6,700 Kankakee MSA 43,900 42,700 1,200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 409,400 402,100 7,300 Peoria MSA 164,600 162,800 1,800 Rockford MSA 140,300 140,100 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! 200 Springfield MSA 104,500 102,300 2,200 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 233,800 230,500 3,300 Illinois Statewide 5,918,200 5,725,100 193,100 *Preliminary | **Revised Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Labor Market Area Oct 2021 Oct 2020 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.0 % 5.7 % -1.7 Bond County 3.5 % 4.7 % -1.2 Calhoun County 3.6 % 4.3 % -0.7 Clinton County 2.6 % 3.5 % -0.9 Jersey County 3.3 % 4.9 % -1.6 Macoupin County 3.5 % 4.5 % -1.0 Madison County 3.8 % 5.5 % -1.7 Monroe County 2.5 % 3.5 % -1.0 St. Clair County 4.9 % 6.9 % -2.0 Cities Alton City 5.8 % 8.4 % -2.6 Belleville City 5.6 % 7.7 % -2.1 Collinsville City 4.1 % 5.8 % -1.7 East St. Louis City 9.2 % 13.1 % -3.9 Edwardsville City 2.7 % 4.1 % -1.4 Granite City 4.9 % 7.2 % -2.3 O'Fallon City 3.4 % 5.2 % -1.8 Counties Greene County 3.5 % 4.6 % -1.1 Randolph County 3.3 % 4.4 % -1.1 Washington County 2.1 % 2.7 % -0.6 Other Areas LWIA 21 3.6 % 4.7 % -1.1 LWIA 22 3.8 % 5.4 % -1.6 LWIA 24 4.1 % 5.8 % -1.7 Southwestern EDR 4.0 % 5.6 % -1.6 Metro East Highlights The October 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.0 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.7 percentage points from the October 2020 rate of 5.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted. The labor force decreased by -22,411 in October 2021 to 329,027 from 351,438 in October 2020. The number of employed individuals decreased by -15,737 to 315,842 in October 2021 from 331,579 in October 2020. In October 2021, there were 13,185 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -6,674 compared to the 19,859 unemployed in October 2020. The number of total nonfarm jobs in October 2021 was 233,800 compared to 230,000 in October 2020, which is an increase of +3,300. Payrolls increased in Government (+2,000), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,000), Educational and Health Services (+300), Professional and Business Services (+300), Other Services (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100), and Manufacturing (+100). Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-200), Information (-200), and Mining and Construction

(-100). Notes: 1. September unemployment rates for Illinois statewide and local areas were subject to larger revisions due to an implementation of an improvement to an outlier treatment by the BLS in the State of Michigan. More information on the September 2021 unemployment rate revisions can be found on page 3 of this press release. 2. Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

Explanation of revisions to September 2021 statewide and local area unemployment rates Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has examined state labor force data for unusual monthly changes, also referred to as outliers, and made monthly adjustments based on a statistical evaluation of the monthly changes. Without these adjustments, the BLS statewide labor force models would have discounted a portion of the pandemic impact and would not have reflected accurately the current labor force conditions. In January 2021, BLS introduced an adjustment to the State of Michigan’s labor force model in response to a detected outlier. This adjustment inadvertently created distortions to statewide labor force estimates for Michigan and other states within the East North Central Division (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin) for January and all subsequent months through September 2021. One part of the monthly statewide labor force estimation process involves adjusting monthly statewide employed and unemployed estimates to equal monthly Census Division employed and unemployed levels. In turn, Census Division employed and unemployed estimations are adjusted to national monthly employed and unemployed estimates, which ensures that the sum of all states equals national employed and unemployed. The distortions to the state labor force estimates occurred gradually through September 2021 but were only recently identified by the BLS after Illinois and another East North Central Division state raised concerns about their monthly 2021 statewide labor force estimates. The BLS has found that distortions to the Illinois labor force estimates are limited to January-September 2021. In addition, many local areas saw larger than typical revisions to their September unemployment rates because of the distortions to statewide labor force estimates. Local area labor force estimates are adjusted to sum to statewide labor force estimates, as part of sub-state methodology. As a result, the distortions to September statewide labor force estimates were distributed across Illinois local areas, including metropolitan areas, counties, published cities, Local Workforce Innovation Areas and Economic Development Regions. You can view comparisons between preliminary and revised September state and local area unemployment rates here. Effective October 2021, BLS changed its approach to detecting and adjusting for outliers in monthly statewide labor force data. This change has reduced distortions to the revised September 2021 statewide labor force estimates and the preliminary October 2021 statewide labor force estimates for Illinois and other states in the East North Central Division. The distortions made to January–August 2021 statewide and local area labor force estimates will be modified during the annual benchmarking process in February and March 2022. For more information concerning the BLS adjustment, please call (202) 691-6392 or use the e-mail request form here. For media inquiries, please call (202) 691-5902 or send an e-mail to PressOffice@bls.gov. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip