ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Thomas R. Hildebrand, son of Carol L. Cagle and Thomas E. Hildebrand of Alton, IL., earned an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis on May 20. Hildebrand graduated with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.

Hildebrand was among the more than 2,900 students who received degrees at the university's 155th Commencement ceremony, which was held in Brookings Quadrangle on the Danforth Campus.



Civil rights pioneer and U.S. Congressman John R. Lewis delivered the Commencement address. Lewis, known as one of the "Big Six" leaders who organized the historic 1963 March on Washington, received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the university.



Hildebrand graduated from Alton High School in 2012.



