PEORIA - The Alton Redbirds boys’ tennis team appears set for a solid season.

Last weekend, the Redbirds took second at the Peoria Richwoods Green and White Invite.

The team standings were as follows:

Quincy 34 Alton 26 Richwoods 25

T-4. Morton 24

T-4. Champaign Central 24

East Peoria 14 Rock Island 10 QND 8

The Alton individual singles and doubles results were:

- Ben Simansky 2nd place #2 Singles

- Silas Chapman/Walker Moan 4th place #1 Doubles

- Adam Kane/Jett Durr 3rd #2 Doubles

Article continues after sponsor message

- Quinn Whitten/Sam Kane 2nd #3 Doubles

- Carsen Freeman competed in the #1 Singles spot.

Alton High School boys tennis coach Robert Logan said they were very happy with the team’s finish.

“We were hoping to just get some good matches,” he said. “The boys just played excellent though, especially in third-set tie-breakers. We only lost one the entire tournament. If we would have lost just one of those matches we would have gone all the way to fifth place. The tournament was that close at the end.”

Logan said he can’t say enough about the boys and their performance.

“Chapman/Moan battled all day at #1 doubles,” he said. “Durr/A. Kane got 3rd at #2 doubles and are really playing terrific doubles together. Then our #3 doubles team of Whitten/S. Kane were put together for the first time during this tournament and made it all the way to the finals.

“In singles, Carsen Freeman battled and played very well as a freshmen in the #1 singles spot. He went 0-3 but two of those kids were state qualifiers from last year. Our #2 singles player Ben Simansky is a really player terrific and he won his first two matches in three sets and battled in the championship match.

“Our two assistant coaches really did a fantastic job over the weekend. Adam Ruckman was with our #2 singles and doubles teams and Beth Flores was with our #3 doubles teams.”

Logan said coming into the season the team had to replace its top five players and four of those qualified for state.

“The boys knew we had a lot of work to put in but they have just put there heads down and gone to work,” he said. “I couldn't be more proud of them and I can't wait to see how much more they are going to improve over the rest of the season.”

Alton plays at Collinsville today.

More like this: