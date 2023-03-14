WACO, Texas - More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Alton, IL

Taylor Freer, College of Arts & Sciences

Edwardsville, IL

Logan Rigdon, School of Engineering & Computer Science

