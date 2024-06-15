TRENTON - Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth, but then gave up all 13 runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Aviston Post 1239 Conductors took a 13-4 win over the Legionnaires in the opener of the Trenton Post 778 Gator Classic tournament Friday evening at Trenton City Park.

The loss relegated Alton to the consolation bracket of the tournament, and are guaranteed two more games in the meeting, as the Legionnaires fell to 6-5 on the summer season.

Alton scored once in the third and three more times in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead, but the Conductors exploded in the home half of the sixth, scoring all 13 of its runs to take the win.

Logan Bogard led the way for the Legionnaires, having three hits and a RBI, while Tyler Mills came up with two hits, also driving home a run, Jack Kaylor had a hit and RBI, Nolan Parker, Mykai Taylor, and Ayden Calvert all had hits, and Marcus Payne also drove in a run.

Bogard started on the mound, and went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, walking four and striking out two, while Austin Rathgeb pitched 0.1 innings, allowing eight runs, six earned, on only one hit, walking seven and fanning one, and Eli Lawrence pitched the final 0.1 innings, getting the final out of the inning.

The Legionnaires play twice on Saturday in the consolation bracket, playing at Aviston against the loser of the Aviston Express and Shelby County at 9:30 a.m., then coming back to play in either the fifth place or seventh place game against Rantoul, the host Gators, Highland or Steeleville, at 3:30 p.m. back in Trenton. Alton then resumes District 22 play at Highland in Glik Park next Wednesday at 7 p.m., then host a pair of Indiana teams in doubleheaders at Lloyd Hopkins Fileid in Gordon Moore Park on June 22-23, playing Rockport, Ind., at 5:30 p.m. Friday night, then against the Wayne Newton Post 346 of Terre Haute, Ind., at 7:30 p.m. The Legionnaires then play in a reverse doubleheader the next day, playing Post 346 Saturday at 9 a.m., and against Rockport at 11;30 a.m.

