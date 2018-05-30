Alton's softball girls conclude season with 17-17 overall mark
ALTON - The Alton Redbirds girls softball team concluded the 2018 season with a 17-17 overall mark, falling in the Alton Regional last week 12-2 in six innings to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Alton had four hits against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin: Ashlyn Betz led with a 2-for-3 day, with Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 and Abby Scyoc 1-for-3 with an RBI. Lynna Fischer had an RBI and run scored and Tami Wong had the other run scored.
Edwardsville ended up winning the Alton Regional and on Tuesday won again to advance to the sectional championship at Pekin.