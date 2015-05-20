Goals from Ashleigh Briggs and Grace Niedhart were enough to send Granite City to a 2-1 win over Alton in the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Warriors will take on Quincy, who stunned the host Tigers 3-2 in the evening's first semifinal match, at 6 p.m. Friday for the regional championship and a trip to the Joliet Central Sectional; the winner will take on the O'Fallon Regional champ at a site to be determined in the Metro-East area May 26.

Briggs scored off an assist from Paige Faulkner in the fifth minute to give Granite an early lead, and Niedhart took a pass from Lexi Grote and scored in the 42nd minute to put the Warriors up 2-0.

The Redbirds halved the lead in the 74th minute when Katie Kercher scored from an assist from Brianna Hatfield, but Alton could not score again past GCHS goalkeeper Gabbie Hartin.

The Warriors had a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal and a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks. Hartin had to make one save for Granite while Alton goalkeeper Brittany Storey had four saves.

