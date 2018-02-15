Area's small businesses help fill everyone's hearts, and bellies, for Valentine's Day
ALTON - Area residents filled their hearts, and bellies, with love for Valentine's Day.
Cathy Gross, owner of Bluff City Grill, said with the number of reservations stacking up for their Valentine's Day specials it was great to help couples make their evening one to remember for Valentine's Day.
"We've got a lot of reservations," Gross said on Valentine's Day night. "We were a little worried with Valentine's Day falling on Ash Wednesday but there's been a lot of reservations."
Sherry's Snacks was also busy Wednesday with visitors stopping in frequently to get something sweet, like their fresh chocolate covered strawberries.
"It's been going really well, we're actually on our last batch of chocolate strawberries," Indira Hulker, owner of Sherry's Snacks said on Valentine's Day. "We've been refilling all day long for the past three or four days and that's every thing not just chocolates."
Dick Flowers owner Beth Mcdaniel said on Wednesday: "It's a very busy day. We have been in business for 48 years and for 48 years we just have gear up for it and go for it. We start a week ahead of time, we have to order before, but we start the physical preparation a week before, it's a lot of labor.
"We take a lot of pride in what we do. We try very hard to make sure people get what they want, we always think of this stuff as ours until we give it to you so it's very personal. The drivers love it, when they knock on the door everybody is happy to see it's them."
"It's better than anything. I love my job, but this day you get to make it extra special, and sweet," Hulker added.
With everyone shopping and dinning locally for Valentine's Day, Hulker wanted to remind everyone to vote for Alton in the Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Voting ends in six days, click here to vote.
