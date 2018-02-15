Area's small businesses help fill everyone's hearts, and bellies, for Valentine's Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Area residents filled their hearts, and bellies, with love for Valentine's Day. Cathy Gross, owner of Bluff City Grill, said with the number of reservations stacking up for their Valentine's Day specials it was great to help couples make their evening one to remember for Valentine's Day. "We've got a lot of reservations," Gross said on Valentine's Day night. "We were a little worried with Valentine's Day falling on Ash Wednesday but there's been a lot of reservations." Sherry's Snacks was also busy Wednesday with visitors stopping in frequently to get something sweet, like their fresh chocolate covered strawberries. Article continues after sponsor message "It's been going really well, we're actually on our last batch of chocolate strawberries," Indira Hulker, owner of Sherry's Snacks said on Valentine's Day. "We've been refilling all day long for the past three or four days and that's every thing not just chocolates." "It's a happy business, we like it because of that," he said. Dick Flowers owner Beth Mcdaniel said on Wednesday: "It's a very busy day. We have been in business for 48 years and for 48 years we just have gear up for it and go for it. We start a week ahead of time, we have to order before, but we start the physical preparation a week before, it's a lot of labor. "We take a lot of pride in what we do. We try very hard to make sure people get what they want, we always think of this stuff as ours until we give it to you so it's very personal. The drivers love it, when they knock on the door everybody is happy to see it's them." Hulker said there's nothing better than helping people make their holidays special with something sweet." "It's better than anything. I love my job, but this day you get to make it extra special, and sweet," Hulker added. With everyone shopping and dinning locally for Valentine's Day, Hulker wanted to remind everyone to vote for Alton in the Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Voting ends in six days, click here to vote. More like this: "I always say if you want ordinary jewelry go to an ordinary store and if you want some special jewelry, go to Meyer Jewelry store. Jewelry is something that can be kept for years to come. You can give a piece of jewelry and someone still be wearing it 20 years from now.” “We also get a lot of older married couples of guys who put things off until the last minute,” he said of his Valentine’s Day clientele. “Other than Christmas and Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day is our biggest holiday. We do a lot of custom, hand-made types of jewelry pieces. Jim Meyer, of Meyer Jewelry Studio in Wood River, said Valentine’s Day is always a special “engagement holiday.” Maneke said it's nice to be a part of helping people give gifts to their loved ones. Maneke Jewelry owner Charlie Maneke had this to say about Wednesday, Valentine's Day: "It's busy. It's second to Christmas." Print Version Submit a News Tip