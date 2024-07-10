ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) has received a 2024 Top Workplaces award from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This honor was awarded based on employee feedback gathered by Energage LLC., a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Energage, LCC.’s confidential survey “uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

It was 51 years ago that the idea of SSP was born at a potluck held at Rock Springs Park. Over the years, the organization has evolved, becoming conceivably the only older adult agency in the state that offers every major funded program that the Illinois Department on Aging has to offer. SSP employes over 600 individuals and serves eight counties in southern Illinois with a mission to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

“Being named the 2024 Top Employer is a significant achievement for Senior Services Plus Inc,” says Theresa Collins, SSP’s CEO. “It reflects our commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for our employees. This recognition not only boosts our reputation but also motivates us to continue providing the best services to our community. It's an honor that validates the hard work and dedication of everyone in our organization.”

