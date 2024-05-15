ALTON - Alton Main Street will host their annual Pup Crawl on Saturday, May 18, 2024, to invite community members to check out local businesses with their dogs.

From noon to 5 p.m., you can stop by Alton’s dog park at Russell Commons Park beneath the Clark Bridge to register yourself and your dog. With your $10 ticket, you’ll receive a bandana and a frisbee printed with a QR code that links to all of the pet-friendly establishments downtown.

There are 21 participating locations and a free shuttle that will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. You can take your dog around town and enjoy food and drinks at Bubby and Sissy’s, Danny’s Lounge, Flock Food Truck Park, Germania Brew Haus, The Brown Bag Bistro & 1904 General Store, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Bluff City Grill, Tony’s, The Lovejoy Lodge, The Firehouse, The Conservatory, Solera Wine Bar, The Old Bakery Beer Company and AP Cigar. You can also stop at local businesses It’s Raining Zen, Alton Marina, Jacoby Arts Center, Mom Said No & Mississippi Hippie, Moon Drops + Wellness, Picture This & More and Riverbend Yoga.

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, noted that the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is also dog-friendly and a great place to start the Pup Crawl. There will be additional giveaways, dog-friendly activities and games around town on Saturday.

McGibany explained that the Pup Crawl was born out of a community needs assessment that Alton Main Street completed in 2017. Many people said they wanted to see more places where they can take their dogs.

“We decided to go a different route with it and create something kind of unique and do a pup crawl where you actually could bring your dog along on the track and go around town with them,” McGibany said.

Alton Main Street decided to sponsor a pub crawl with a furry twist. They spoke to all of the businesses with outdoor patios, which all noted that dogs are allowed 365 days a year. The Pup Crawl aims to call attention to these businesses while providing a fun day for the community and their pets.

“We coordinated this event to call attention to all these places that do welcome dogs, to have everybody come out on this special day, to bring them all out together,” McGibany added. “It’s really cute and fun, but it’s also to just promote the fact that you can take your dog out to these patios anytime.”

For more information about Alton Main Street and the Pup Crawl, visit their official website at DowntownAlton.com/Events/PupCrawl.

