EDWARDSVILLE – Tim Partridge of Alton and Kathi White of Belleville were the winners of the CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K run, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Ministries, in downtown Edwardsville on Saturday morning.

Partridge ran the 5,000-meter road course in a time of 21:18, while White won with a time of 21:32 on a cold and overcast morning.

The runner-up in the men’s race was Mark Scandrett of Godfrey, who had a time of 21:24, with Jacob Daube of Worden third, coming in at 22;49, Joseph Petty of Springfield, Ill., at 22:51, and Ayden Anderson, at 22:52.

Coming in second in the women’s division was Whitney Dyckman of Edwardsville, who had a time of 23:15, Allison Soung of St. Louis third, with a time of 23:22, Magdalen Pifer of Edwardsville fourth at 25:53, and Riley Doyle of South Roxana fifth at 26:49.

In the men’s age groups, the winner of the nine-and-under race was Matthew Redden of Troy, with a time of 24:22, Daube the winner of the 10-14 group, Andrew Wiley of Glen Carbon the 15-19 winner at 49:39, Troy’s Seth Langendorf took the 20-29 group with a time of 27:10, Nicolas Niemann of Glen Carbon the 30-39 winner with a time of 26:22, the 40-49 winner being Jason Enos of Alton, who had a time of 24:36, Petty the winner of the 50-59 age group winner, and Scandrett was the 60-and-over winner.

Among the women’s age groups, the winner of the nine-and-under category was Kate Haislar of Decatur, with a time of 27:43, Dyckman taking the 10-14 age group, Kyla Benson of Mascoutah the winner of the 15-19 group at 30:49, Soung was the winner in the 20-29 age group, Mascoutah’s Amber Watson the winner in the 30-39 category at 27:07, the 40-49 winner was Shannon Fuller of Staunton at 28:08, Georgia Capistrant of O’Fallon won the 50-59 group at 30:41 and Eve Andriola of Knoxville, Tenn., the winner of the 60-and-over group at 29:22.

A total of 215 runners signed up prior to race along with few walk-ins race day. Donations of $1,000 to Glen-Ed Food Pantry and $1,000 to Edwardsville Neighbors or 20 percent of their registration cost are given, said the committee that oversees the race.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

