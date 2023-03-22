ALTON - The Lady Redbirds watched 11 goals go in Tuesday night against the Southwestern Piasa Birds at Public School Stadium.

It was a cold and windy night, but that didn't slow down Alton.

Two goals in the opening two minutes set the tone. Maddie Cooke scored the opener, which went on to be the game-winner.

Alton went up 9-0 at the half.

Alton saw six different scorers. Emily Baker had a hat trick while Trista White, Lyndsey Miller, and Cooke each scored twice. Audrey Alm and Dachelle Carter each snagged one.

Cooke had three assists while Carter, Miller, White, Hope Richardson, and Katie Stark each had a helper.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Baker recorded two saves in net to record her third straight shutout as the Redbirds open the season with a 3-0 mark.

"I'm obviously pleased with the win," Alton head coach Gwen Sabo said. "I also certainly wasn't expecting this many goals, but I'm happy to see our offense is finally starting to click and obviously find the back of the net."

The offensive firepower couldn't have shown up at a better time.

"We're getting ready to embark on the thick part of the season. We are focused on conference, we are excited, and we are ready," Sabo said.

Alton's next test will be against Belleville West tomorrow, March 23, to open up Southwestern Conference play.

After a stellar 17-5 season last year, the Redbirds finished 7-3 in the SWC to finish second behind O'Fallon.

After Belleville West on Thursday, the Redbirds travel to defending Class 2A State Champions Triad and to O'Fallon in what should be two great matchups next week.

As for the Piasa Birds, this was their first game of the season after last Saturday's game was canceled due to the cold. They'll also be back in action tomorrow when they take on Roxana at 4 p.m.

More like this: